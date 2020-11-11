Trying something new! Mady Gosselin showed off her freshly cropped bangs after doing a “DIY” haircut following her return to college in New York.

“A little trim just for fun [I don’t know],” she captioned a TikTok clip on Monday, November 9, where she models her new look with a bright smile.

“I think my other hair tok got taken down because there were scissors in it so here’s this,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 reality star, 20, shared in a follow-up clip.



Mady has been enjoying being back on campus after moving out of mom Kate Gosselin’s house this summer.

The Pennsylvania native had been staying with her mother, 45, temporarily since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it appears she returned to Syracuse University in August, with new measures in place to keep students and faculty safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In October, the ex-TV personality gave a peek at her Halloween costume while celebrating the spooky holiday with her roommates. Mady opted to dress up as the character Bellatrix Lestrange from the Harry Potter franchise.

“Did you and your roomies dress up just to stay home or are you (not) normal?” she captioned the snap of her and two pals smiling during their low-key festivities.

Prior to that, the star pupil showed off the “rare aesthetic” in her dorm room. It featured a Pride and Prejudice poster and a Harry Styles guitar photo on the wall. Mady let her followers know she is a huge fan of the singer in the comments, writing, “Ma’am we stan One Direction in this house always.”

In recent months, there has been a lot of drama going on with her famous family. Mady’s younger brother Collin accused their father, Jon Gosselin, of “punching” and “kicking” him in a now-deleted Instagram post, something the DJ has since wholeheartedly denied.

“No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children and Youth Services investigation,” a rep for Jon, 43, told In Touch in September. “Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

After the turmoil made headlines, a source close to Mady told In Touch she was “trying to stay out” of it because school is “her priority.”