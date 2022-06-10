They said, “I do!” Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, In Touch can confirm.

The pop superstar, 40, and the fitness trainer and actor, 28, exchanged vows on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles. Britney wore a stunning Versace gown, according to multiple outlets. Several celebrity guests also attended, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

The newlyweds first met in October 2016 on the set of Britney’s music video for her song “Slumber Party” and started dating shortly afterward. Sam stood by the “Circus” artist’s side throughout her conservatorship battle, which began in February 2008 and was officially terminated by a judge in November 2021.

In September 2021, the couple announced their engagement via social media, with Britney sharing an Instagram video of her and Sam that month showing off her diamond ring.

“I can’t f—king believe it,” she captioned the clip at the time.

On April 11, the “Toxic” singer announced her third pregnancy via Instagram, as she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the “Baby One More Time” artist wrote via Instagram that day, even using the word “husband” to describe her then-fiancé. “I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

However, Britney revealed she had suffered a miscarriage on May 14 with what would have been her and Sam’s first child together.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the pair wrote in a joint statement that Britney shared via Instagram at the time. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award winner and the Dollface actor maintained an optimistic attitude afterward, as Sam shared a hopeful message via his Instagram Stories on May 16.

“We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” he wrote, vowing that they “will be expanding [their] family soon.”

The new husband and wife are seemingly enjoying their new life as a married couple.

Scroll down below for all of the photos from her wedding day so far!