Maci Bookout McKinney found a new way to make a fashion statement and some extra money after her coparenting drama with ex Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, (née Standifer) on Teen Mom OG.

The MTV personality’s company, Things That Matter, is selling “#PettyB*tch” T-shirts for $26.95, she announced on Tuesday, April 27.

“Gangs all here [laughing emoji]. We heard you fam and here it is! Tap to shop and use code: #TEAMTAYLOR for FREE shipping on all orders tonight only!” Maci, 29, captioned her latest post on the retail shop’s Instagram.

Other shirt options that go for the same price include the message “#TeamTaylor,” referring to Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and “TeamBentley,” referring to her 12-year-old son shared with Ryan, 33.

TMOG fans will recall Ryan and Mackenzie, 24, putting Maci on blast in the midst of their visitation disputes regarding Bentley. “I am responsible for these kids’ emotions and feelings, and they don’t deserve that,” Mackenzie said during a February 2021 episode about her qualms with Maci. “It’s one thing to be a petty bitch, fine, but when you’re including my kids, that’s not OK with me.”

Maci later fired back via Twitter and wrote, “I really wanted to post some ‘petty bitch’ (and hilarious) comments, but I’ll wait until they can tell me the definition of ‘petty’ without Googling it and reading it aloud. [microphone emoji].”

The mom of three — who also shares kids Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4, with Taylor — has been struggling to see eye to eye with the Edwards family regarding their time spent with Bentley. Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, expressed how they felt Maci could be behind the lack of visits with the 12-year-old, which Maci and Taylor, 32, both denied on the emotional season 9 reunion.

Ryan and his family, who first appeared in 16 & Pregnant, are no longer a part of the TMOG cast. Larry announced they were fired from the show in March, leading Mackenzie and Ryan to come forward with news of their firings.

Teen Mom OG fans will have to wait to see what happens next season, but Teen Mom 2 will be returning on Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.