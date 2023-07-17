Machine Gun Kelly had quite the NSFW comment for his fiancée, Megan Fox, in response to a sexy bikini photo shoot she flaunted via Instagram.

“If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me,” MGK, 33, wrote in a comment underneath a carousel post that Megan, 37, shared on Sunday, July 16.

In her sizzling photos, Megan was seen posing on a tree in a barley-there green thong bikini. While leaning on a tree branch showing off her curves, Megan wore a purple flower on her head and white feathers in her hair to exude total nature goddess vibes.

“The forest is my friend,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Megan and MGK have made it clear that their fiery romance is still going strong. One month prior, the couple were seen holding hands in London while attending his concert.

Apart from that, the dynamic duo was all smiles at a red carpet event in May for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch. Both lovebirds appeared to be in good spirits as MGK was photographed with his arm around Megan while the cameras flashed.

Ben Hider/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

However, not everything between the twin flames has been smooth sailing this year. On February 12, Megan and MGK sparked split rumors after the Jennifer’s Body actress posted a since-deleted selfie with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.”

The caption was a nod to the lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me,” which is about an unfaithful lover.

Just hours later, Megan seemingly deactivated her Instagram account for a brief time. The next day, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office in Agoura Hills, California.

At the time, a source exclusively told In Touch that the PDA-heavy duo wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye and that Megan and MGK were “barely hanging on” to their “toxic” relationship.

“Megan is at her wits’ end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement,” the insider said on February 24. “She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!”

The source went on to note that there was “concern” for Megan over her relationship with MGK and that friends close to the Transformers star would be “shocked” if their “relationship survives.”

“I’ve never seen her like this over any man in any situation,” the insider added. “She is over his immature and ridiculous antics. The tension is at a boiling point.”

Nevertheless, the source pointed out that Megan and MGK were “not splitting up” despite the rocky road they were on at the time.

Later that month, Megan shut down all rumors of infidelity by writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”