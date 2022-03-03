She slays! Megan Fox rocks a bikini like no one else, and sexy photos of her fit figure are the envy of Hollywood.

The Jennifer’s Body actress is well aware she’s considered a “sex symbol” and opened up about the “powerful” feeling that comes with it while attending the Met Gala in September.

“I’m not afraid to be sexy,” the actress told Vogue red carpet host Keke Palmer. “A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty … there’s nothing more dangerous than that. There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

The Transformers star encouraged women to “embrace the fact that as the divine feminine, we have a lot of power,” adding, “Instead of rejecting it, I’m happy to embrace it and go for the sexy.”

While Megan clearly has good genes, she’s also extremely disciplined when it comes to her diet.

“I cut out all sort of breads and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips, anything unhealthy. The worst thing I put in my body is coffee once a day,” she previously told E! News in 2014. She noted at the time that she has “no cheat days” when she’s strictly dieting.

As far as her exercise routine, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress works equally hard. Her trainer Harley Pasternak explained what the Tennessee native’s “five-factor workouts” consist of.

“They are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower-body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cool down,” she told People.

That’s not to say Megan has no insecurities. The mom of three, who shares sons Bodhi, Noah and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, opened up about struggling “body dysmorphia” during an interview with British GQ in October.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she said. “I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time.”

Megan has now found love with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and gushed that she’s able to be her authentic self with him.

“You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress revealed in the same interview. “That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection.”

Keep scrolling to see Megan Fox’s sexiest bikini photos!