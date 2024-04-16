Machine Gun Kelly responded to Megan Fox’s tip to avoid “wasting energy” on men one month after she confirmed they called off their engagement.

While attending the 2024 Revolve Festival in Coachella Valley, Megan, 37, was asked to share advice for single women going into the summer. “I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she told E! News in a story published on April 14. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

“All they’re going to do is drain you,” the Jennifer’s Body actress continued. “Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

One day after she shared the advice, MGK, 33, reacted to her advice when Megan reposted the interview via Instagram. “PREACH,” he wrote, according to the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

Megan shared the tip nearly one month after she confirmed that she and MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – had called off their wedding during a March appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. However, Megan did not reveal where she and the “Emo Girl” singer currently stand.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Alex, 29, said she heard Megan and MGK “were engaged, then I think called it off,” and the Big Gold Brick actress confirmed, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.”

Despite seemingly no longer planning to wed, the Transformers star continued to prove that she and MGK are on good terms by revealing she was looking forward to watching him perform at Coachella while speaking to E! News.

Megan and MGK began dating in 2020, and they announced their engagement in 2022. The duo went on to face years of split rumors, though regularly insisted they were still a romantic item by making public appearances together. They were even recently seen celebrating the Super Bowl together in February.

Prior to her romance with MGK, Megan was married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 until their divorce was finalized in 2021. The former couple shares kids Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7.