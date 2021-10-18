Doting Dad! Macaulay Culkin Steps Out for Rare Family Outing With Son Dakota and Girlfriend Brenda Song

It seems like only yesterday Macaulay Culkin was methodically attacking intruders — and now he’s a dad! The Home Alone star was spotted on a rare family outing with his longtime partner, Brenda Song, and the couple’s infant son.

On Sunday, October 12, Macaulay, 41, was photographed alongside the actress, 33, out and about with their baby boy for a quick trip to the grocery store. Their firstborn child, Dakota Song Culkin, was born on April 5 and lovingly named after Macaulay’s late sister.

Dakota tragically died in December 2008 after being accidentally struck by a car in Los Angeles. She was 29.

At the time of Dakota’s birth, the couple announced the news in a statement to Esquire: “We’re overjoyed.”

The couple, who met on the set of Changeland in Thailand, were first romantically linked in June 2017, according to Us Weekly.

“They were spotted holding hands and being cute with each other,” a source told the outlet at the time.

The happy couple have spoken openly about wanting to start a family together.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” the “Bunny Ears” podcast host said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in August 2018.

“This one’s a good one,” he added, alluding to The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum. “So I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,'” the Party Monster actor told Esquire in February 2020.

In the recently captured photos, Macaulay looks every bit of a doting father. However, he’s not the first one in the Culkin clan to have a baby.

His younger brother, Succession star Kieran Culkin, and his wife, Jazz Charton, welcomed their daughter to the world on September 13, 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, a son, on August 17, 2021. The Dollface actress also has three nieces; hopefully, the new parents got a lot of practice as an aunt and uncle.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s little family.