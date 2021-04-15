When it comes to their long-term love, Brenda Song is boyfriend Macaulay Culkin‘s “rock,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Macaulay has finally overcome his demons. His life has taken such a positive turn since he got with Brenda,” the insider added, noting that the former Disney Channel star, 33, is a “huge influence in his life and helped him get back on the straight and narrow.” The 40-year-old Home Alone star is “an open book” with his other half. “She’s a great listener and loves him for who he is,” the source adds. “Nothing is off limits, he tells her everything.”

The insider also explains that their relationship has helped “Macaulay regain his confidence and heal from the past.” The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum “doesn’t care about fame and materialism,” the source also says. “She’s really normal and private, and pushes Macaulay to be the best version of himself.”

The actors first met in 2017 while on set for the movie Changeland and started their whirlwind romance quickly thereafter. On April 12, the couple revealed via Esquire magazine that they had welcomed their first child together — a son named Dakota Song Culkin — days prior, on April 5. “We’re overjoyed,” the couple told the publication.

Shutterstock (2)

When touching on the couple’s life as newfound parents, the source told In Touch that “it’s a dream come true” for the pair. Macaulay “has returned to acting and recently filmed American Horror Story,” the insider adds. “He’s on cloud nine about becoming a dad to Dakota.”

The former child star is “a protective, doting father.” As for whether or not the actors have big dreams for their baby boy, the source says Macaulay “would never push his son into the spotlight.”

“Having personally experienced [the] dark side of fame at an early age, he doesn’t want Dakota to go through the same ordeal,” the insider explains.

The My Girl alum previously discussed having babies with Brenda during a separate interview with Esquire in February 2020. “We practice a lot,” he joked at the time. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Prior to his relationship with the Suite Life on Deck star, the Golden Globe nominee was married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 until 2000. He also dated Mila Kunis for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2011. Brenda, for her part, was engaged to Miley Cyrus‘ older brother Trace Cryus for seven years until they split in 2017.