Watch out, big brother. Kieran Culkin has been on the acting scene for some time, competing head-to-head with his brother Macaulay — yes, the kid from Home Alone. The 37-year-old clearly holds his own, as he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the hit HBO series Succession in 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about the sharp-tongued Culkin.

He’s a Golden Globe Nominee

This is Kieran’s third Golden Globe nomination — the second for his character in Succession. Back in 2003, he was also nominated for his performance in Igby Goes Down.

He Kills It as Roman Roy in Succession

The former child star is beloved for his depiction on Roman Roy, the youngest brother in the power-hungry family. In the second season of Succession, Kieran added another layer to his character, tackling his inner demons and his struggles with intimacy. You can always count on Roman for some comedic relief during intense scenes. It’s no wonder he plays the snarky little brother so well.

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

You May Recognize Him From …

Kieran has been gracing screens big and small since he was just a youngin, from his debut performance as one of Kevin McAllisters cousins in Home Alone to making his mark in the 90’s classic Father of the Bride. He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his work in The Cider House Rules and he killed it in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010. More recently, he had a small role in Fargo along with some time on the theater stage. Quite a resume, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from a Culkin.

He’s a Family Man

The actor wed Jazz Charton in 2013 after meeting back in 2012. The former model and the actor met in a bar and have been inseparable ever since. His pickup line of choice? He asked her to be her boyfriend the night they met. It seems like things are swell at home, as they just welcomed their first child, Kinsey Sioux, together in September 2020. Jazz often gushes over her man on Instagram and posts some pretty relatable mommy moments. We can’t wait to see what is to come for the actor with his career and family.