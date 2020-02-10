After the “In Memoriam” segment aired during the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9, two people were noticeably missing — Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry. Needless to say, people were upset with the Academy.

“Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE mistake, Academy! #Oscars,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “So f—king pissed that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry weren’t included in the #Oscars2020 memoriam.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce weren’t in the ‘In Memoriam’ at the Oscars. I was waiting to see [Cameron] in the ‘In Memoriam,’ but he wasn’t in it.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

However, some social media users explained why both actors weren’t featured during the show. “Luke Perry was a TV star. He didn’t do movies. I get why he wasn’t included,” one person replied. A second person added, “To be fair, Boyce wasn’t really a film actor. He was a Disney Channel star. If the Oscars showed every mildly successful actor that died, the show would be twice as long.” Sid Haig and Tim Conway were also missing from the telecast.

The late Hollywood stars — Perry died in March 2019 after he suffered a massive stroke while Boyce passed away of SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) in July 2019 — were actually included online along with 163 other celebrities who are no longer with us.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas — who both passed away in late January and early February, respectively — were featured in the clip as Billie Eilish performed a cover of “Yesterday” on stage. “Honored to be performing during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved,” the 18-year-old wrote on Instagram prior to the awards show. “Watch with us.” Catherine Burns, Danny Aiello, Peter Fonda and Doris Day were some of the other famous people mentioned in the video.

Producer Stephanie Allain also explained what she was thinking before the show aired at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “I think the ‘In Memoriam’ segment has always been an important part of the show, and this year is no different in that we’re honoring all of our community that we’ve lost,” she said. Additionally, she noted how she was going to pay tribute to the late basketball star who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. “I think what’s really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Throughout the night, some people couldn’t help but talk about the NBA star. Spike Lee wore a purple suit with Bryant’s number 24 on his outfit while Matthew A. Cherry dedicated his award to Bryant — who won in the same category in 2018. “May we all have a second act as great as he was,” he said.

We are thinking of Boyce and Perry, always.