She’s had enough! Billie Eilish took to her Instagram Story to call out fans for impersonating her. Additionally, the 18-year-old Grammy winner shaded one copycat who totally missed the mark on recreating her signature style.

“Please stop doing this s–t,” she captioned a photo of an individual dressed in all-lime green. “It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better,” she added, referring to bystanders who might mistake the look-alike for the real deal. “You make me look bad.”

Courtesy of Billie Eilish

Billie didn’t stop there, though! She continued to drag the doppelgänger by zooming in on their dingy socks. “Also, [so] disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS,” she wrote, along with laughing emojis. On top of that, the “Bad Guy” artist called out a variety of YouTube videos for doing the same thing. “Please stop,” she reiterated.

This isn’t the first time the star has taken to her Instagram to air her grievances. Back in September, she called out Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli for taking a video while driving. “Bitch, watch the road,” Billie commented on the rapper’s post. The 16-year-old responded with a simple eye-roll emoji.

Courtesy of Billie Eilish / Instagram

Although it may look like the two have beef, they are actually close pals. The ladies were apparently so chummy, they sparked dating rumors in July 2018. Billie set the record straight on her Instagram Story. “I’m not dating Danielle. Y’all stupid. That’s my baby sister,” she captioned a selfie with a telling facial expression.

While the beauty may be new to the business, she is definitely one to watch. At the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, she took home the awards for Record, Album and Song of the Year. She also won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist. Billie stole the show at the American Music Awards, as well. She took home gold for New Artist of the Year. With killer talent and clapbacks, we expect nothing but greatness from the young starlet.