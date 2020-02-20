Lost in the mail? Luke Bryan dishes why he and American Idol costar Lionel Richie are not invited to Katy Perry’s lavish wedding to Orlando Bloom. Although there is no bad blood between the three, the country star, 43, chalks up the snub to a packed social calendar in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“First of all, they pinned it as an awkward moment, it wasn’t awkward,” he explains referring to their group interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “You know, there are some scheduling things that the world doesn’t know about,” Luke continues while promoting his new beer, Two Lane American Golden Lager. “We’re not telling … we’re being very vague with stuff, maybe you’ll just have to find out.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian asked the pop star, 35, about her guest list where she admitted her fellow judges didn’t make the cut. While many thought Katy was bluffing on the late-night show, the country crooner assures viewers she “definitely” wasn’t joking.

“I can’t afford them,” Katy said to make light of the situation when Jimmy confronted her. “They have a lot of work to do while I’m out getting married, again,” she added to break the tension. “It’s going to be a small wedding.”

The “Roar” singer’s idea of intimate is probably very different than most. While Luke remains tight-lipped about the details surrounding the star-studded ceremony, the plans for the no-budget bash are hard for him to comprehend.

Although details of the venue and décor are under wraps, Katy can’t stay quiet when it comes to her love for her man and his 8-year-old son. “Flynn will play a special part” in the wedding, a source revealed to Life & Style magazine back in November. “Katy’s extremely close to him.”

It looks like Katy has finally found her true love. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres in September, she couldn’t help but gush over the actor. “He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met,” she said with admiration. “He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”