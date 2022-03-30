Baby bump blues! Little People Big World star Tori Roloff shared that she is feeling uncomfortable with her size amid the final stretch of her third pregnancy, saying she feels “giant” as she waits for baby No. 3.

“I’ll see some other girl online post about how big she is and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re the same size,’ and feel less huge. Then, I’ll read the rest of her caption only to find out she’s pregnant with twins,” the TLC personality, 30, shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 29.

Courtesy of Zach Roloff/Instagram

The photographers pregnancy struggles during her third pregnancy include the fact her maternity clothes “don’t even fit anymore,” she noted.

While struggling with feelings about her size, Tori has received support from her husband, Zach Roloff, whom she married in 2015. The couple shared the news of their third pregnancy with fans in November 2021, shortly after relocating from Portland, Oregon to a new home in Washington. They already share two children, son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2.

Throughout her pregnancies, the soon-to-be mother of three has been open about her experiences and the challenges she has faced. She even wrote candidly about her tragic miscarriage in March 2021.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy. This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited,” Tori shared on Instagram. “We have seen [the] baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong. … I’m starting to feel baby move pretty consistently and that has really helped me relax and enjoy these moments with our sweet babe!!”

She has also been vocal about the body image struggles she has experienced while pregnant, writing in a January Instagram Story, “Reminder: growing a human is hard.”

“Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy,” the reality TV star added. “I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes. But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

As her spring 2022 due date approaches, it appears Tori is more ready than ever to give birth.

“Am I done yet? Haha,” Tori wrote.