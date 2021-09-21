Amicable exes! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff revealed why he and girlfriend Caryn Chandler visited his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and her new husband, Chris Marek, before there was a “disaster” on the farm.

“Yes they did,” Matt, 59, responded to a fan’s Instagram comment where they asked if Amy, 57, and Chris, 55, had thanked him for everything he did to prepare for their wedding. “That’s why they had us over for one of Amy’s amazing din dins.”

Matt previously revealed he and his girlfriend visited Amy and Chris via Instagram on Sunday, September, 19. “[Caryn] and I had a wonderful time over at [Amy] and [Chris’] house having dinner and conversation,” the reality TV star wrote.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

The newlyweds showed their appreciation to Matt by inviting him and Caryn over for a home-cooked meal after Matt worked hard to build a new barn for their ceremony on Roloff Farms. Amy’s ex-husband even let her choose which wildflowers to plant around the location.

“The farm is ready,” Matt wrote at the time. “Never [looked] so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place … Amy’s wedding [is first] priority … then pumpkin season.”

Matt gave Amy and Chris space on their wedding day, opting to take a trip with Caryn, 53, while the couple said “I do” on August 28.

The former couple — who divorced in 2015 and share children Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob — got together with their current partners on Friday, September 17 for the thank you meal and to celebrate both Molly, 28, and Amy’s shared birthday.

The following day, however, “disaster” had struck the farm. In his Instagram post, Matt shared a photo of a downed tent, right before their busiest time of the year, pumpkin season.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

“[Woke] up to this disaster on the farm … The passing first winter storm said, [‘Hello, Roloff Farms’ tent] … we’ll show you.’ We [lose] one tent [every year],” Matt shared.

Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season begins on October 1 and promises plenty of family fun, including a self-guided quarter-mile trail walk, a wagon tour ride, face painting and a “choo choo train.” It is one of the busiest times of the year for the family-run farm.

“Glad we have time to recover,” Matt wrote.