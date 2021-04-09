We hear wedding bells! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared details about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Chris Marek, including an approximate date and how she’s feeling.

“Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” the TLC star, 56, shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 8. “I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man — my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life.” Amy’s rough estimate puts her and Chris’ wedding date around either late August or early September.

Amy Roloff/Instagram

This will be the reality star’s second wedding. She was previously married to ex-husband Matt Roloff, but they divorced in 2016 after 29 years together. They have four adult children, twins Zachary and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob.

Amy admitted via Instagram she “never thought [she’d] meet someone” that would make her want to get married again.

“The second time around (and last) is quite different in a [lot] of good ways. Yes, we’re different in many ways but also very together in others,” she continued about her fiancé. “Those differences and togetherness encourages us to be our best, give and serve each other, support each other, appreciate our individuality and in it all, love each other so much. I’m very much looking forward to marrying this man. I’m thankful, grateful, faithful and full of love. I pray and thank the Lord everyday. What a blessing.”

Amy and Chris, 59, got engaged in September 2019. She revealed in April 2020 the pair were still not living together “full time” on the heels of Amy buying her own house.

“He is over about four days and three nights, or something like that. We definitely hang out. But he still has his house,” she said via Instagram at the time.

She explained that she was the one who asked him for a little space. “This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this in my entire life — a big financial purchase like this on my own, by myself,” the former farm owner continued. “Yes, Chris is a part of my life, but this was really my decision and so I kind of told him, ‘Can I just have a little space, just to be in this house all by myself, to relish in the fact that it’s me?’”

That being said, the family matriarch noted their relationship has still continued to flourish. “We have enjoyed the time just getting to know each other on this level being together,” she said. “Having him overnight and [figuring out] our quirks and our dislikes. [And] how can we let something that may have bothered us before not bother us now.”

It’s unclear if Amy and Chris are cohabitating, but they seem happier than ever as their wedding approaches!