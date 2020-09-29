Party of two — for now! Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Rock, revealed they would love to expand their family after getting married at the Roloff family farm in September 2019.

The artist said they “definitely plan” on having kids during a new Instagram Q&A she did on Monday, September 28, while on a three-hour drive with Jacob, 23.

Isabel has a very strong bond with her nieces and nephews, and she sweetly gushed over the love she has for them in a sincere message on September 27.

“One of the best things this life has ever given me is the chance to be an aunt. I hope that these kids know that for as long as I’m living, they always have somebody on their team,” the podcast host wrote in her caption alongside photos with Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s kids, Bode and Ember, as well as Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids, Jackson and Lilah. Audrey replied with several heart-eye emojis.

Jacob and Isabel (a.k.a. Izzy) previously exchanged their vows in a rustic ceremony after getting engaged in December 2017 during a trip to Iceland.

On September 22, she reflected on their “hard” first year of marriage and revealed it has been full of “change, transitions and growth” for them as a couple.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been ‘easy’ for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’ I don’t know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us,” Isabel shared about her relationship with the TLC alum.

“Then add a global pandemic, the loss of family members, devastating wildfires in our home state,” she added. “There’s been some stressful external factors as well, to say the least. No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all.”

Isabel made sure to let her followers know not to look at other people’s highlight reels on social media, adding that comparison is the “thief of joy” because there are so many beautifully unique moments in life to cherish.

Fans can tell she and Jacob are going to make great parents one day!