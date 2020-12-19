In a positive place. Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff shared a message about feeling “free” after he opened up about surviving sexual abuse as a child and accusing a show producer of molestation.

“Freedom and strength of mind,” Jacob, 23, captioned a photo of himself on Friday, December 18. “‘Birds sing after a storm; Why shouldn’t people feel so free to bask in whatever sunlight they have left?'”

It sounds like the former reality star is feeling lighter after sharing his experience with molestation at the hands of a producer who worked on his family’s hit TLC series. “It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words. As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World,” Jacob wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15. “I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again.”

The Out to See author explained he thought about opening up about his experiences in 2015, after he was contacted by the producer. He revealed he chose to speak out about it now because it is still a “traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development.”

“It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future,” he concluded, before signing his powerful message “in solidarity with silent survivors.”

Jacob made his reality TV debut on TLC’s Little People, Big World when he was 9 years old. The show aimed to share the story of his parents, Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff, who were a married couple raising their four children on their family farm in Oregon. Jacob appeared on the show until he quit abruptly in 2016.

Courtesy of Jacob Roloff/Instagram

Even though Amy, 56, and Matt, 59, divorced in 2015, the show is currently on air. Cameras continue to follow the couple as they move on from their divorce with new relationships, as well as the lives of their son Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori Roloff, and their son, Jackson, and their daughter, Lilah. Son Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, announced their departure from the show in 2019. Daughter Molly Roloff also distanced herself from the show in 2016.

The network has since released a statement to Us Weekly in response to Jacob’s claims. “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time,” the message read.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.