Mom mode. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff joked that she was having a “panic attack” while Christmas shopping without her three kids.

“I have no kids in my car,” Tori, 31, began in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 13, while driving alone. “I’m stuck in traffic and I’m not even mad about it because I’m going Christmas shopping by myself and it’s glorious.”

In a following slide, the TLC personality shared some cons about being without her kids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 7 months.

“But then also, how many moms have a panic attack when they’re alone?” she continued. “I just will be driving and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, where’s the kids?’ Like I forgot something and then I’m like, ‘No, I’m by myself.’”

Despite feeling slightly out of synch without her children, Tori admitted she loved how easy it was to walk into a store without keeping an eye on her kids. “I didn’t have to get anyone out of the car. I didn’t have to get a million things with me,” she told her followers. “I just got out of the car. And it was glorious.”

Tori opened up about her kid-free shopping adventure on the same day an episode of LPBW aired that showed her arguing with her husband, Zach Roloff, about their different takes on parenting.

“My niche in life, I truly believe is being a mom. I love being a mom. So when I have days like yesterday — where I just didn’t have patience for my kids, when I get upset at them because of something that’s affecting me — I hate that,” the former schoolteacher told Zach, 32, while reflecting on a tough day of parenting. “I went to bed last night with the worst mom guilt.”

The father of three responded by saying that he doesn’t experience “dad guilt” when he’s “mad at the kids.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

After she challenged his answer and Zach admitted to occasionally feeling bad about the ways he handles situations with their kids, Tori noted that they don’t experience the “same guilt.” She explained, “My guilt is like, did I spend enough time with them? Did I listen to them?”

She then called out her husband for not giving her “any credit” for the hard work she puts into raising their kids. However, Zach argued, “I do give you credit, but I also hold you accountable.”