The Stars of ‘LPBW’ Love Valentine’s Day: Photos of the Roloff Family Members’ 2023 Celebrations

Love is in the air! The stars of Little People, Big World took to social media on Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14, to share their Valentine’s Day plans with their followers.

Tori Roloff posted several adorable pictures of her kids – Jackson, Lilah and Josiah – posing for a Valentine’s Day-themed photoshoot. “Happy Valentine’s Day, loves!,” the TLC personality, 31, captioned the photos via Instagram, which showed the three kids smiling for the camera as they held up red roses and wore heart-shaped sunglasses.

Soon after Tori shared the photos, her fans rushed to the comments section to note how adorable the siblings looked. “Omg I can’t handle the cuteness going on in all of these pictures. You have a beautiful family!!!” one person wrote. Another social media user added, “They are so precious!! Josiah seems like he grew so much faster than Jackson & Lilah! Times flying by!”

Tori, who shares her kids with her husband, Zach Roloff, also gave a glimpse into their plans for the holiday by sharing a photo of Jackson, 5, attending a Valentine’s Day party at school.

Another Roloff family member that got into the holiday spirit was Jeremy Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff.

On February 13, the former reality star, 31, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her and the couple’s eldest child, daughter Ember, making Valentine’s Day cards for her classmates.

In addition to Ember, 5, Audrey and Jeremy, 32, share sons Bode and Radley.

Once the kids went to bed, Audrey explained that she was decorating their house with heart-shaped balloons for the kids to wake up to. Unfortunately, she learned that the balloons had already deflated by the time the kids woke up. “When the balloons are deflated by morning and so is my heart,” she captioned a video of Ember and Bode, 3, with the decorations.

However, Audrey didn’t let the deflated balloons ruin the day. She explained that she treated her family to a special pancake breakfast, while Ember got all dressed up for the occasion in an adorable red and white dress. “My mom saved this dress from when I was her age,” Audrey wrote alongside a photo of Ember in the ensemble. “It’s fit her 2 valentines in a row but this is probs the last year.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of how the Roloff family celebrated Valentine’s Day in 2023.