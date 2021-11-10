Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff offered some advice to ex-wife Amy Roloff’s new husband, Chris Marek, before the couple tied the knot in front of 146 of their friends and family members at Roloff Farms.

“I haven’t written the vows yet. Amy wants to exchange vows,” Chris, 55, confessed to Matt, 60, during a scene of the couple’s two-hour wedding special that aired on Tuesday, November 9, admitting he was nervous about all eyes being on him. “I’m going to be trying real hard to lock everything down.”

Amy Roloff/Instagram

Matt, who was married to Amy, 57, for nearly 30 years from 1987 to 2016, suggested that Chris speak from the heart and let his true feelings be known.

“Chris, take it from me: a little emotional flow, that’s good,” the Against Tall Odds author added, to which the groom-to-be replied, “I’m OK with, you know, [showing] my emotions in private. I don’t like a lot of people watching me.”

Matt and Chris had their man-to-man conversation while preparing Roloff Farms for the ceremony, which took place on August 28. At the time, Amy was away on a road trip with her pals, giving the two a time to chat among themselves.

When the big day finally came, Chris poured out his heart in his vows and reflected on how his relationship with Amy evolved so organically.

“You were a very unexpected surprise. I don’t think it was love at first sight for both of us — for either of us,” Chris said at the altar.

“Our love has grown from a much deeper connection that comes with time and experience and common ground,” he continued while fighting back tears. “You are finally the one that I have found that I can trust my heart with. I make this promise to you to do all I can to deserve your love and to never break your heart.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram; Inset Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Chris and Amy first crossed paths at a paint and sip event in Oregon, but it wasn’t until a 2016 pool party that a romance began to blossom between them. By September 2019, he popped the question and shortly after, they celebrated their first holiday season together in her new home after she moved off the family farm.

Amy talked about their growth as a couple in her own vows during their nuptials, telling Chris that he always makes her smile and laugh.

“You’ve helped me to open up my heart again little by little because you were also willing to open up yours to me,” she said. “You have become my best friend. You are definitely my partner, my love, my teammate, and the one I look forward to going on this life journey with for the rest of my life.”

Although Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, weren’t invited to the wedding, Chris did take Matt’s advice, and the newlyweds later invited both Matt and Caryn over for dinner to thank the reality star for all of his help.