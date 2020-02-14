He’s over it. Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff posted a photo of his dog looking out over an expanse of water on February 11 and shared, “Why would a dog look at the ocean? ❤️ Universally cleansing.” A rude Instagram user commented, “Because dogs like looking out the window while riding along. It just so happens you’re driving by the ocean🙄.” But Jacob, 23, had the perfect response for them.

“I agree,” the author began his sarcastic reply. “Beauty is awful, and I submit to the woes.” LOL. For the record, the troll notably did not respond to Jacob’s reply.

This is far from the first time the former reality star has gotten a little snarky on social media. In fact, he’s clapped back at few times in 2020 already.

For instance, when Jacob shared a photo of himself smoking in a forest on January 28, he got a lot of critical comments, but he and his wife, Isabel Rock, handled them well. “He should be arrested,” one user wrote on the photo. “@jacobroloff45 LMFAO,” his spouse, 23, commented back. Other haters decided it was a good idea to criticize his work ethic in response to the snapshot.

“Just saying where does he get an income, if not from TLC?” someone else replied. Isabel responded, “Ask yourself why that matters to you.” Which is, frankly, a pretty good clapback.

When a different Instagram user commented, “Does this guy work?” on the same post, Jacob went ahead and directed them to check out his book on Amazon. Basically, this is not a couple you want to come for on social media, because they will bring the retorts.

One place Little People, Big World fans won’t see such epic responses? On the TLC show. Jacob is no longer a part of the series, but he reiterated in 2019 that he doesn’t regret making the decision to leave.

When a fan commended him for not being on the reality TV show anymore, the youngest Roloff kid responded on March 29, “Thank you for the sentiment. I actually did decide not to appear on the show after my 18th birthday and am very happy about that decision.” He also included a raised hand and thumbs-up emoji, just for good measure.

Guess Jacob fans will just have to head to social media to see his sarcasm in action since they can’t see it on the show!