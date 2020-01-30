People can’t just mind their own business. Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, slammed trolls on a post that Jacob made on January 28 when they asked the married couple how he makes money. “Just saying, where does he get an income, if not from TLC?” one person commented on the photo of Jacob, 23, smoking in the woods. Isabel, also 23, replied, “ask yourself why that matters to you.”

Someone else commented on the same post, “Does this guy work?” and that time, Jacob responded. “Amazon.com Out To See by Jacob Roloff,” he answered, referring to his book which was published in 2018.

Courtesy of Jacob Roloff / Instagram

In the book, Jacob revealed why he’s no longer on the TV show his family stars in and, presumably, doesn’t earn a paycheck from appearances. “Among so many things, I simply did not want this ridiculous reality TV to use up so much of my time, lest it leave too deep an imprint on my ability to influence the world otherwise,” he wrote. “I did not want this imposition to become my identity, and so I rebelled in the manner that I did, and eventually exited the show.”

On the same Instagram post, some people went after the author for smoking in the forest, and the duo took it in stride. “He should be arrested,” one user wrote on the photo he shared. “@jacobroloff45 LMFAO,” his wife commented back. She also replied when someone else wrote, “I’m disappointed that you are smoking in the forest. You grew up in Portland area, you saw how horrible Gorge fire was.” Isabel responded, “This is a literal rainforest, and nobody is leaving anything behind here.”

No matter what other people may think about it, Jacob at least seems to be living his life the way that he wants to these days. He wrote in his book that the TLC show turned his family into “characters,” and he seemed to want no part of it.

“The entire concept of reality TV is strange because, as a viewer, you are subscribing to a particular illusion — that you are witnessing and being let in on the secrets of the subjects’ lives,” he wrote.

Jacob and Isabel may be offering fans a glimpse into their life together, but we’re never really getting the full story.