David Isaacman, a cast member on the USA reality series Love on the Spectrum, captured the hearts of America with his and his girlfriend Abbey Romeo’s sweet relationship.

But some of the show’s most eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but question one aspect of David’s life with his parents: The reality star seems to live a pretty lavish lifestyle, residing in an expensive looking home and embarking on his dream vacation to Africa alongside Abbey.

Fans wondered how David, who works in the HR department at Beverly Hills City Hall, could afford such niceties of life at his age. As it turns out, David’s extra spending money may be due to his father, a successful lawyer named Alan Isaacman.

Alan is a Beverly Hills-based attorney best known for representing Larry ​Flynt, the controversial publisher behind the pornographic magazine Hustle, during the 1987 Hustler Magazine v. Falwell case.

What Is Alan Isaacman From Love on the Spectrum’s Net Worth?

Alan’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Alan Isaacman From ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Make Money?

As the lead defense attorney for Larry, Alan successfully argued to the Supreme Court that parodies of public figures, even those intended to cause the target emotional distress, are protected under the United States Constitution.

The well-known attorney was even played by the actor Edward Norton in the 1996 film The People vs. Larry ​Flynt, which offered a partially fictionalized retelling of Alan’s time working on the case. Woody Harrelson portrayed Larry in the film.

Alan has had a number of high-profile clients over the years, including Geraldo Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Rock Hudson and CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Does Alan Isaacman Appear on ‘Love on the Spectrum’?

Although Alan doesn’t appear on Love on the Spectrum alongside his son, David appears to have a close relationship with his father.

Courtesy of david_loveonthespectrum’/Instagram

David wished his dad a happy Father’s Day in a June 2023 Instagram Reel.

“Hello to all dads out there, out in the world. I want to wish you all a happy Father’s Day today,” David said in the June 18, 2023, video. In the clip, David is holding an orange gift bag that read “Happy Father’s Day Dad,” presumably for his own father.

The year before, David honored his dad with another Father’s Day shoutout. Under a throwback photo of Alan and his wife, Debbie Isaacman, pushing David and his two siblings in strollers when they were babies, David wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.”

How Long Has Alan’s Son David Isaacman Appeared on ‘Love on the Spectrum’?

David is an original cast member of the U.S. edition of Love on the Spectrum, which premiered its first season in May 2022. During season 1, David met and began dating Abbey. The couple returned for season 2 of the docuseries, which premiered on January 19, 2024, and followed David and Abbey as their relationship continued to blossom.

Courtesy of david_loveonthespectrum’/Instagram

During the latest season, David surprised Abbey, who always dreamed of going on an African safari but previously admitted that her mom could not afford it, with news that they would be going on her dream trip together.

Season 2 concluded with Abbey and David talking about marriage.