Love on the Spectrum’s David Isaacman took his girlfriend, Abbey Romeo, on the trip of her dreams to Africa, leading many to wonder what David does for a living and how he makes money. He’s been showering her with amazing gifts since the pair first met and began dating in season 1.

How Does Love on the Spectrum’s David Isaacman Make Money?

David is from Los Angeles and works at Beverly Hills City Hall in the HR department. “I love my coworkers,” he said in a Q&A with Little Sleepies. His net worth and salary are currently unknown.

During season 1 of Love on the Spectrum, David was introduced to Abbey at the Wildlife Learning Center in California. He sweetly gifted her a bracelet with a flamingo charm on it. The Netflix personality remembered the magical first date two years later in a touching Instagram tribute.

“I did give you the flamingo bracelet two years ago today on our first date,” David captioned a clip from the show on Instagram in July 2023. “I knew we did fall in love with each other just like the two adorable kitties we saw at the Wildlife Learning Center on our first date. Thank you Love on the Spectrum U.S. for introducing me to my girlfriend, Abbey.”

Fans of the show were happy to see David and Abbey’s love continue to flourish during season 2 of the series. In one episode, David showed up to Abbey’s house to reveal that he was taking Abbey and her mom as well as his two sisters, Aubrey and Ali, to Africa.

“My mom can’t afford it just yet,” Abbey told her boyfriend during the scene. “She doesn’t have enough money.”

Abbey’s mom, Christine, explained that she didn’t have to worry because the tickets were already purchased by David.

“David, you’re making all the boyfriends look bad, ’cause that was an amazing trip to plan,” Abbey told her beau in a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Abbey was particularly excited to see her and David’s favorite animal — lions. The trip ended on a beautiful note as David presented Abbey with a heart-shaped necklace from Tiffany & Co. before they both performed a rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.

The vacation was such a success, the pair are already looking forward to their next getaway together.

“I would love to go to Atlantis, Bahamas, with David, because that was his childhood vacation,” Abbey said. “And because we both love water slides.”

What Is David Isaacman’s Dad Alan Isaacman’s Net Worth?

David lives with his triplet sisters and also spends a lot of time with his parents, Alan and Debbie Isaacman. Alan is an attorney who famously represented publisher Larry Flynt. He was depicted by Edward Norton in 1996’s The People vs. Larry Flynt. He has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million, per multiple outlets.