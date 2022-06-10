‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Steve, Abbey, Dani and More

Love on the Spectrum U.S. stole audiences’ hearts with its lovable cast and charming plotline. The show features a group of singles on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating. But some things have changed for the stars since filming the Netflix show.

“Everyone is different, whether you’re on the spectrum or not,” cast member Dani Bowman said during the official trailer for the show.

The six-episode docuseries, which dropped on the streaming platform on May 18, follows people on the autism spectrum as they attempt to find love and explore the unpredictable world of dating and romantic relationships. The U.S. version was preceded by the Australian reality TV show, which premiered back in 2019 and opened the door for more conversation about autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“My autism affects my social interactions [so] we’re going to google date topics,” cast member Kaelynn Partlow said during the clip as her roommate and best friend Gracie helped her prepare for a date.

“Sometimes it can be challenging to find someone who doesn’t write her off based on a diagnosis,” Gracie later says in the trailer.

After going on dates in search of a partner, some of the stars were quick to find their perfect pair while others left the show solo. One cast member, Abbey Romeo Lutes, was lucky enough to find a strong connection on her first date with David. The pair became inseparable after exploring their relationship and forming a deep bond over their shared love of animals, particularly lions.

While Abbey was quick to click with David, 63-year-old Steve Spitz was not so fortunate. Fans watched Steve go on dates with two potential matches in his native San Francisco after trying online dating for the first time in his life. Despite enjoying his experiences, the self-described “goofy” guy did not find the life partner he was looking for.

“I get really lonely here at home when I’m alone,” Steve explained upon revealing that he has been single his entire life. “To have a lovely lady, oh my goodness; that would be an absolute dream come true.”

He later added that he is fearful of never finding love, saying, “I think I’m meant to be with a person, a woman. This loneliness thing is… it’s not for me.”

Keep scrolling to see updates on Steve, Abbey and the rest of the Love on the Spectrum U.S. cast.