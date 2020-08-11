In with the new. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, bought a stunning $9.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California, ahead of their court date for sentencing in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The former When Calls the Heart star, 56, and fashion designer, 57, opted for a house in a gated community, and the 11,748 square-foot property features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to the listing sold by Tomer Fridman of the Compass Group.

In addition to its high-end amenities, picturesque views and chic modern interior, the oasis-like property comes equipped with an equally beautiful backyard and pool. They also now have an in-home movie theatre as well as a spa and fire pit.

Philip Marcelo/AP/Shutterstock

Loughlin and Giannulli previously sold their 12,000 square-foot Bel Air home for $18.75 million in July. In paperwork filed at the time, the duo “respectfully” asked federal judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to lower their “their $1,000,000 bonds secured by their property” to $100,000 and to remove the lien on their home.

Prosecutors did not object, because they didn’t believe the couple would attempt to flee before their sentencing on August 21.

Although the pair initially pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges, the Full House alum and style mogul later entered a guilty plea in May. Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal troubles began in March 2019, when they were arrested for paying $500,000 to see that their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, would be admitted to the University of Southern California [USC] as crew recruits.

Now that the court date is around the corner, Loughlin and her husband are “bracing themselves” to go behind bars, a source previously told In Touch. They are eagerly waiting to find out the fate of their futures.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Lori and Mossimo tried everything to get out of this,” the source said. “It’s not going to be easy for them — especially Lori, who’s used to living very comfortably and having it all.”

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters are “trying to stay strong and put on a brave face and get on with their lives,” another insider close to the family told In Touch in December.