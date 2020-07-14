Seeking leniency. Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli requested a reduction in their $1 million bonds for their role in the college admissions scandal according to documents obtained by In Touch. In paperwork filed July 13, the couple “respectfully” asked federal judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts to lower their “their $1,000,000 bonds secured by their property” to $100,000. They also hope to have the requirement that the bonds be “secured by money or property” removed.

The requirement places a lien on their home in Bel Air in Los Angeles, California, which Us Weekly confirmed they sold on Sunday, July 12. A lien on a house is a legal claim that asserts the holder of the lien owns part of the home if debts aren’t otherwise settled. In Loughlin and Giannulli’s case, the lien could complicate the sale of their home, which was purchased by Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen for approximately $18 million.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Lawyers for Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 57, argued in the paperwork that “there is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing.” They also claimed Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen agreed with their “request to lift the security requirement and reduce the bail amounts to $100,000.” After pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in connection to the nationwide college admissions scandal in May, the couple are expected back in court for sentencing in August.

Though an insider told In Touch the former Full House star “doesn’t think she can handle” jail time, a second source shared she and her husband are “bracing themselves for prison.” After initially fighting their charges, they seem to be coming to terms with the consequences of their alleged actions. “Lori and Mossimo tried everything to get out of this, but in the end, they knew they’d lose at trial,” the insider said. “It’s not going to be easy for them — especially Lori, who’s used to living very comfortably and having it all.”

Prison aside, the stars and children Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have lost several jobs and opportunities since the scandal first broke in March 2019. Most recently, Loughlin and Giannulli lost their spots at the elite Bel-Air Country Club after their membership was suspended. After they served their sentences, their membership was expected to be reinstated, but it caused controversy among other members, including former Bel-Air Country Club President Michael Gallagher. Instead of rejoining the club, the stars decided to resign.

As part of their plea deal, Loughlin is expected to be sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will be sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.