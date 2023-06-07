Ooh la la! LiviRae Lingerie and Kittenish are teaming up for the “ultimate” bra fitting event in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 20. Owned by 90 Day Fiancé alum Molly Hopkins, LiviRae Lingerie features trendy and specialty undergarments, and with country superstar partner Jessie James Decker, the sky is truly the limit.

The event will feature specialty bra fittings by lingerie experts, which every bra-wearing person knows is a game changer. Attendees will be able to indulge while they shop, meet Molly and take home the perfect summer styles they’ve been needing in their wardrobes.

As the event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. CDT, shoppers will feel absolutely no rush to make their purchases. Tickets are available for purchase through EventBrite, and cost just $50. With a mobile eTicket, it couldn’t be easier to attend this stylish event.

Of course, fans know Molly from her time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise and beyond, and she herself has had a stellar transformation since beginning her own health journey. She has been open about her use of Teami Blends 30 day detox tea for about six months to achieve her body goals, and eventually revealed that she lost about 40 pounds. When it comes to her business, Molly shared of the women who come into the LiviRae Lingerie shop, “We don’t allow the words fat, old, ugly, or I used to be. Put faith in yourself, and God, and step out on that.”

The business owner has since rocked her own stellar lingerie looks, clearly displaying what LiviRae Lingerie does well. Her June 20 event alongside Kittenish and Jessie is not one to miss!