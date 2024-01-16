The Little Couple star Bill Klein said that he and his wife, Jen Arnold, should replace Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“Hanging out at the Chevy dealership waiting for my ride … watching @livekellyandmark and I’m gonna put it out there,” Bill, 49, wrote alongside a photo of Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, on the talk show in an Instagram post shared on Monday, January 15. “[I’m] fairly certain @jenarnoldmd and I could be a great replacement couple on TV in the morning. For the network execs reading my post, [call] my agent.”

The TLC personality concluded the caption with the hashtag “Live With Jen and Bill.”

Shortly after Bill made the suggestion, fans rushed to the comments section to say they would love to see him and Jen, 49, on a morning talk show. “I would watch u both any day over Kelly n Mark!” one fan commented. Another added, “Without a doubt you and Jen would be better!!!”

“YES, Please!!!! I can’t stand them! Will never watch [their] show!” a third social media user chimed in. “I’m honestly surprised it’s still on the air!!”

Kelly has been hosting the morning talk show since 2001, while Mark joined as her cohost after Ryan Seacrest exited the show in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jen and Bill haven’t appeared on television since their reality show aired its last episode in 2019.

During an exclusive video interview with In Touch in May 2022, Jen said she was “guessing” the show wouldn’t come back for more episodes. “The network has sort of said that they’re good for now,” she explained at the time. “Our contracts were up at the beginning of the pandemic, and we talked about going back and forth about starting again.”

However, she said that she and Bill weren’t against the idea of returning for more episodes. “But I think for us in general, it’s always been, it depends at that moment,” the neonatologist added. “In terms of making sure that it’s a good decision for the kids.”

She explained that their kids Will, 13, and Zoey, 12, “miss the crew” and even asked if the production team “were coming with us” when the family moved from Florida to Boston in 2022.

“I think that they’d probably be OK, but you know what, we’re also OK,” Jen said about her family’s possible return to reality TV. “We’re kind of chugging along, enjoying our work and, and I think we’re exploring other things. Like maybe there’s an opportunity to do other things in media that are different than The Little Couple.”

However, Zoey seemed confident the show would come back when Jen posted a video to share an “update” on the family’s move to Boston in August 2022. “We’ll go back on The Little Couple, and don’t believe mom,” Zoey promised in the clip. “If I’m a grownup, I’ll promise I’ll be back.”

“Zoey wants to be back on The Little Couple, but right now—,” Jen said before Zoey interrupted, “No, we will, we will.”

When Jen said that they “hope” the show will return, Zoey confidently corrected her mother by stating, “No, not hope so, we will.”