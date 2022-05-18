Exclusive Jen Arnold Reveals If ‘The Little Couple’ Is Coming Back: ‘We’re Exploring Other Things’

Dr. Jen Arnold revealed whether or not The Little Couple is coming back in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. The show’s latest episode aired on TLC in 2019.

“I’m guessing it’s probably not,” Jen, 48, tells In Touch about the show potentially making a comeback. “The network has sort of said that they’re good for now. Our contracts were up at the beginning of the pandemic, and we talked about going back and forth about starting again.”

The Little Couple followed Jen, her husband Bill Klein, and their kids Will and Zoey’s lives in Florida.

Jen says she and Bill, 47, aren’t against the idea of bringing back the show. “But I think for us in general, it’s always been, it depends at that moment,” she adds. “In terms of making sure that it’s a good decision for the kids.”

Amy Sussman/AP/Shutterstock

The neonatologist notes that Will, 12, and Zoey, 10, “miss the crew” and the kids even asked if the show’s production team “were coming with us” when the family relocated from Florida to Boston earlier this year.

Calling the crew their “other family,” Jen admits they had “pretty good bonds” with the “wonderful producers” and other crew members.

“I think that they’d probably be OK, but you know what, we’re also OK,” Jen says of the family’s life with or without the show. “We’re kind of chugging along, enjoying our work and, and I think we’re exploring other things. Like maybe there’s an opportunity to do other things in media that are different than The Little Couple.”

Jen and Bill began starring on The Little Couple in 2009. They caught the attention of viewers by giving inside looks into their marriage, careers and parenthood journey. The show ran for 14 seasons, with the final episode airing in September 2019.

TLC never officially confirmed the show’s cancellation, though fans have expressed their worry that Jen, Bill and the kids won’t appear on TV anytime soon. Some suspect the show’s indefinite hiatus is due to a past lawsuit between Jen, Bill and the show’s producers.

In 2016, the show’s production company LMNO Cable Group sued Discovery Communications for $7 million.

LMNO Cable Group claimed the accountant falsified records to hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in embezzled money, according to court papers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. LMNO and Discovery Communications eventually agreed to a settlement, though Bill and Jen became involved when they argued they were entitled to “a portion of LMNO’s contingent compensation.” Additionally, they accused LMNO of breach of contract, fraud, unfair competition, conversion and more.

The Sun reported that the lawsuit was settled following a successful mediation in July 2020.