The Little Couple star Bill Klein posted a photo of the sizable scar on his arm following elbow surgery and revealed that his wife, Dr. Jen Arnold, removed the stitches for him.

Sharing a photo of the scar with the stitches still in place on Instagram October 16, Bill, 47, asked his followers, “By a show of hands … how many of you would allow your spouse to remove your stitches (regardless of professional training ;),” before saying, “I’ll let you know what happens this week.”

Then on Wednesday, October 20, Bill shared another close-up snap of the scar and revealed that in the “wee hours of the morning” Jen, 47, “finished the project” by taking out the stitches.

Jen previously gave fans an update on Thursday, October 7, sharing a photo of Bill with his arm wrapped in bandages and in a clear shoulder sling.

Courtesy of Bill Klein/Instagram

“Just like that, @reallybillklein is discharged and doing great! He had a large piece of his humerus floating around in his joint. All gone now and resting. Home tomorrow,” Jen, 47, wrote in the caption. The humerus is the upper arm bone that links the elbow to the shoulder.

The pair had traveled to New York City’s Hospital For Special Surgery to have the surgery performed on October 6.

Before undergoing his surgery, Bill told fans in an August 20 Instagram post why he needed it in the first place, revealing that he broke his elbow trying to run away from a swarm of wasps while cleaning his home grill in Florida.

Courtesy of Bill Klein/Instagram

“Fun fact, I broke my right elbow when I was 7 after speeding down a hill on my bike, got so winded I blacked out and awoke bloody and broken. This time around, nothing nearly as exciting,” he captioned an X-ray showing the break in his arm on Instagram.

“During an attempt to elude a small swarm of wasps, my head forgot that my legs have never ‘run’ (to or away from anything, before, ever), even when chased … and that’s how you plant an elbow on pavers! That was 4 weeks ago. Since it wasn’t getting better, I went back for another x-ray,” he added.

“This image probably has a few things wrong in it courtesy of my dysplasia … but can you find the most recent traumatic damage? Have a super weekend everyone! And get vaccinated, so I can get my ‘elective’ surgery,” Bill said.

Due to the priority of COVID-related cases at Florida hospitals, Bill’s procedure was designated as an “elective” surgery, leading Bill to head to the Hospital For Special Surgery.