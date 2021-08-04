The Little Couple’s Relationship Timeline: How Jen Arnold and Bill Klein Fell in Love

It was fated! Jen Arnold and her husband, Bill Klein, known for being the breakout stars of TLC’s reality show The Little Couple, first met when they were only 10 years old and surprisingly reconnected many years later.

The pair crossed paths at a hospital in Baltimore, Bill recalled in an interview with TLC, revealing he was there for physical therapy, while Jen was undergoing surgery at the time.

After that, both continued their separate lives for another decade before they came into contact with each other yet again. By then, Jen was busy preparing for medical school.

“Our doctor and nurse practitioner actually tried to set us up a few times, believe it or not,” the now-neonatologist said in hindsight. “Both Bill and I were interested in going into medicine, and we both shadowed our surgeon, but I never got to meet him because we did it at different times.”

Bill said quite some time passed until they formally got to meet each other. How did that happen? Well, on a dating site specifically for little people. After getting to know each other on a more personal level, they knew there was a spark between them.

“After about a month and a half of calls, she fell asleep on the phone one night — at that point, I decided she was either too comfortable or too bored,” he said. “Either way, I needed to close the deal here because I was in love with her at that point.”

Bill revealed he was thrilled to fly out to Pittsburgh to meet her in person, opting for a local Starbucks date before venturing out to dinner. The rest was history!

The soon-to-be TV stars maintained a long-distance relationship for three years and got married in 2008, going on to welcome two kids into their brood.

In 2013, they adopted son Will first and daughter Zoey soon after, which viewers got to watch unfold in season 6 of The Little Couple. Season 7 allowed fans to watch the moment Jen and Bill picked up their daughter from Mumbai.

Following their arrival, the famous family moved from Texas to Florida for Jen’s new job as the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center, and now, they no longer appear on our small screens. Fortunately, Jen and Bill still share life updates with their fans!

