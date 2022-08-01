Family first. Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley opened up about her newfound relationship with her father, Todd Chrisley, after being estranged for years. According to the reality personality, the two were able to “reconnect” after she got a divorce from her ex-husband, Will Campbell, in July 2021, in an attempt to re-strengthen their bond.

During a Wednesday, July 27, episode of Lindsey’s “The Southern Tea” on PodcastOne, the USA star, 32, revealed that she’d been bombarded with questions as to why she and her father decided to turn a new leaf in their relationship. Fans thought they reunited after Todd, 53, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June 2022.

“I can confidentially tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever. Nothing like that ever transpired,” she said.

The South Carolina native explained that she did not tell her family about the divorce and instead, had them find out about the split once the news broke to the public. Surprisingly, the patriarch of the famous family posted a sweet message to Lindsie during the difficult time, but she was unable to see the post because she had her dad blocked on Instagram.

“After my divorce stuff had become public my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it. I’m working things out for the good for you. My child, there is nothing that you can do or have done that would make me love you less,’” she recalled. “‘I will try to protect you from anything and anyone who tries to harm you or your reputation. I’m stronger than depression and anxiety and braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I’m breathing a new wind into you and over you right now. Look for the favor and blessings that I’m sending you in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much,’” she continued.

“So, that’s really more so how we were able to reconnect. So to answer that question in short it was definitely because of my divorce.”

Fans have been able to see inside Lindsie and Todd’s rollercoaster relationship, especially during their past legal feuds. In 2019, the podcaster filed a police report against the real estate broker for “threatening and harassing” her, according to E! News. According to the report, Todd and her stepbrother, Chase Chrisley, “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, who was involved in the alleged adult film, later broke his silence in August 2019, claiming that he and Lindsie did not give their consent to make a sex tape. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically,” he said on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast at the time. “It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

However, Todd denied the accusations and even went as far as to say it “was used to gain social media followers,” according to a 2021 statement to Entertainment Tonight. “She’s our daughter, and I will tell you that the anger was there for a long time,” he continued. “Revenge and anger belongs to the devil, so I walked with the devil. I danced with the devil there for a minute.”

The filing was closed later that year “because the incident did not occur in their jurisdiction,” Howard Baker, a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department told the Tennessean at the time.