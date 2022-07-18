Rising star. While some fans may know Lily-Rose Depp as the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, she is currently making a name for herself as an actress and model. Keep reading to find out Lily-Rose Depp’s net worth and how she makes her money.

What is Lily-Rose Depp’s Net Worth?

Lily-Rose has a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Lily-Rose Depp Get Her Start in the Entertainment Industry?

The France native is following in her famous father’s footsteps by pursuing an acting career.

She made her acting debut by playing a cameo role in Kevin Smith’s 2014 film Tusk.

After appearing in Irish rapper Rejjie Snow’s music video for “All Around the World” in 2015, Lily-Rose’s modeling career took off and she appeared on covers of various fashion magazines.

Later that year, the Savage actress was chosen by Karl Lagerfeld to serve as a Chanel brand ambassador when she was just 15 years old. Then in 2016, she was named the face of the fragrance Chanel No. 5 L’Eau.

Over the years, she has remained loyal to Chanel and continues to work with the band. In 2022, Lily-Rose was named the face of Chanel’s spring campaign.

Shutterstock

What Projects Has Lily-Rose Depp Acted In?

Lily-Rose booked her first starring role in the 2016 film Yoga Hosers, in which she played the same character from Tusk.

She went on to star in films including The Dancer, Planetarium, A Faithful Man, The King, Crisis, Voyagers, Silent Night and Wolf.

Johnny’s eldest child will next star on Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s HBO drama, The Idol.

Who Had Lily-Rose Depp Dated?

Despite remaining relatively quiet when it comes to her romantic relationships, Lily-Rose has made headlines for her love life.

She previously dated Timothée Chalamet from October 2018 until April 2020.

Then in 2021, Lily-Rose and Austin Butler sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing and were seen out and about on several occasions together in London.

The My Last Lullaby actress was later linked to French rapper Yassine Stein when they were seen hugging and holding hands in Paris in October 2021. They publicly confirmed their romance in November of that year by kissing in a grocery store parking lot.