Johnny Depp has romanced some of the world’s most beautiful women while marrying twice.

Johnny wed for the first time at the age of 20 in 1983. It was four years before he rocketed to fame on the TV series 21 Jump Street. He married makeup artist Lori Anne Allison and though the union only lasted for two years, she’s had kind words about what a “soft person” her ex-husband was as recently as 2016.

The actor next found love with Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn in 1985, the year that Johnny and Lori divorced. The pair dated for three years and Sherilyn recalled to The Big Issue in 2017, “He was very sweet. He was my first love.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s first big Hollywood romance was with then-it girl, fellow actress Winona Ryder. The pair began dating in 1989 and got engaged after just five months as a couple. They also became cinematic icons, costarring in the beloved 1990 Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands. The sweet love story remains so iconic that stars today such as Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian dressed as their characters Edward and Kim for Halloween in 2021.

Johnny was so sure of his future with the Heathers star that he had “Winona Forever” tattooed on his upper arm. When their romance ended after three years together, he had it altered to read “Wino Forever.”

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star went on to date supermodel Kate Moss in a turbulent four-year relationship from 1994 through 1998. The English beauty later admitted to Vanity Fair that she suffered “years and years of crying” after their breakup.

In his pattern of never staying single for long, by the end of 1998, Johnny had started dating French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis after he traveled to her homeland to shoot the film The Ninth Gate.

‘It was the Hotel Costes. She was wearing a dress with an exposed back, and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw those eyes, and — boom!’ he recalled to the Daily Mail in 2011 while dramatically clapping his hands together, adding, “My life as a single man was done.”

“You have this feeling — I can’t really explain what it was, but I had it when I met her. I saw her across a room and thought: “What’s happening to me?'” Johnny continued. The couple spent 14 years together and had two children, daughter Lily-Rose in 1999 and son Jack in 2002.

Johnny met actress Amber Heard while shooting the 2011 film Rum Diaries. He and Vanessa split the following year and Johnny began dating Amber. The pair got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015. Just 15 months later, the couple split when Amber accused Johnny of domestic violence, a claim which he has vehemently denied. He has since sued his ex-wife in a $50 million defamation lawsuit. She is countersuing him for $100 million.

