Despite being the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp has managed to keep much of her private life out of the spotlight through the years.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the French actress and singer got together following Johnny’s split from Kate Moss in 1997. Johnny and Vanessa met a year later while filming The Ninth Gate in France and welcomed Lily-Rose in 1999, followed by their son, Jack, in 2002. However, the pair, who never officially wed, parted ways in June 2012 after 14 years together.

“Love is the strongest and most fragile thing we have in life,” Vanessa told Harper’s Bazaar at the time of their split. “Nothing is ever for sure, but when something in love doesn’t work from the beginning, it’s never going to work. Don’t push it.”

For his part, Johnny attributed their breakup to an unstable relationship that was hurting their kids.

“The last couple years have been a bit bumpy,” Johnny told Rolling Stone in 2013 of their split. “At times, certainly unpleasant, but that’s the nature of breakups, I guess, especially when there are kiddies involved.”

After her A-list parents parted ways, Lily-Rose got a taste of stardom for herself. She launched her film career in 2014 with a role in Tusk. In 2016, she was named the face of Chanel after being cast in her first campaign for the French brand at age 16.

Johnny previously admitted that he was concerned with his daughter’s rising stardom. “To be honest, I’m quite worried,” the 52-year-old told Germany’s Gala magazine in 2016. “I wasn’t expecting all this to happen to Lily Rose, especially not at this age. But it’s her passion, and she’s having fun. She knows I’m always there for her.”

While the Oscar winner’s concerns about the impacts of fame are valid, Johnny and Vanessa seem to have instilled values in Lily-Rose that will help her navigate life in the public eye. The Voyagers actress has talked about learning the “value of privacy” from “a young age.”

“Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was – I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself,” Lily-Rose said on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021.

In addition to learning to favor privacy from her celebrity parents, Lily-Rose also seems to have inherited the value of family. Amid the drama of her father’s lawsuit with Amber Heard, Lily-Rose paid tribute to her mom on social media, sharing a throwback photo of Vanessa on Mother’s Day, adding a floating red heart over the snapshot.

The mother-daughter duo do quite a bit together, from attending Chanel fashion shows in Paris to going out for coffee in Los Angeles. Lily-Rose has shared in the past that she has always looked up to her mom.

“When I was little, I wanted to be a singer, just because I wanted to be like mom. Every little girl wants to be like her mom,” she told The Sun in November 2019. “I would try on all of her dresses and shoes, even though I was in diapers at the time. There’s actually a picture of me in a diaper wearing Chanel pumps.”

Although her parents’ relationship ended in a split, Lily-Rose went on to praise the two for keeping her “grounded.”

“I just think it’s really important to have a good ­support system around you and be grounded by those people. And to just kind of remember that, that’s the most important thing,” she told the publication.

