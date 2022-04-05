Young love! Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, has gained her own fame from her modeling and acting career, but her boyfriend, Yassine Stein, is also famous in his own right.

@CelebCandidly / MEGA

The Silent Night actress, 22, and the “2021” rapper, 26, have been spotted together a number of times wearing baggy clothes while grabbing coffee and showing PDA. They have previously been seen out and about together around Los Angeles on March 7, 2022, and Paris in October 2021.

The pair have been together since November 2021 when they publicly confirmed their romance with a kiss in a grocery store parking lot. It is unknown how the two first met.

Lily-Rose, who was born in the Paris suburb Neuilly-sur-Seine, has previously been romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet, whom she met while filming together for the Shakespeare adaptation The King on Netflix. They dated for 18 months until separating in April 2020. Before that, she dated Switched at Birth actor Austin Butler from 2018 to 2020.

Despite being photographed many times kissing her former partners, The Voyagers actress has said that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

“Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was — I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021. “And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

As for Yassine, his past is mostly mysterious. He only has 11 posts on Instagram and only recently started gaining popularity on social media following the news of his romance with the actress.

Although they’ve been together for less than a year, the couple are a young and creative duo. Lily-Rose will be starring in The Weeknd‘s upcoming HBO series The Idol, which was first developed by the network in June 2021. Yassine is a rapper and director with many projects.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the French rapper.

Yassine Stein Is a Rapper

Yassine made his debut as a musician with fellow French rapper Lomepal. He stepped into French hip-hop in May 2020 when his album HAYAT was released. He is also a director and member of Paris-based artist collective L’Odre Collectif.

Yassine Stein Is From Morocco

Yassine is originally from Casablanca, Morocco, a coastal city and the largest city in the country. His roots have influenced his music, with song titles like “Marrakesh Butter”.

Yassine Stein Is a Skater Boy

Yassine’s Instagram features videos of him and his friends skateboarding in various locations, as well as doing wheelies on motorcycles. Do not try at home!