A shocking statement seemingly on behalf of rapper and social media creator Lil Tay’s family was released on August 9, announcing that the 14-year-old and her brother had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” Lil Tay’s family appeared to announce via her Instagram account. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

The statement continued, “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

However, reports surfaced in the following hours that the rapper was not dead, but that her social media account was hacked and a faulty death statement was released. Fans and followers alike have since been searching for an explanation.

Is Lil Tay Alive?

Lil Tay is “safe and alive” despite the initial death announcement seemingly released on behalf of her family.

According to a family statement offered one day after the startling news, Lil Tay wanted to “make it clear” that she and her brother were alright.

“I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” the 14-year-old influencer told TMZ. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

In the wake of the revised news, Lil Tay has remained quiet on her social media platform, which has remained inactive since June 2018. Her management team has not responded to multiple inquiry requests from In Touch.

Was Lil Tay’s Social Media Hacked?

After the stunning report about Lil Tay’s alleged death, the rapper clarified in her statement to TMZ that her social media was hacked and the faulty announcement was subsequently released.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,” Lil Tay clarified. “My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’”

The original Instagram announcement has since been removed.

Did Lil Tay’s Brother Die?

The initial news claimed that both Lil Tay and her brother, Jason Tian, had died, as it read, “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

However, according to Lil Tay’s statement to TMZ, both she and her brother are alive.

What Are Lil Tay’s Parents Accused Of?

Lil Tay rose to social media fame at just 9 years old in 2017. On Instagram, she has more than 3 million followers, and is known for her viral content that depicts her as “the youngest flexer of the century.” However, amid her rise to fame, parents Christoper Hope and Angela Tian have been embroiled in a custody battle and her father has gone as far as speaking out about his daughter’s influence.

“When my daughter’s social media began to go viral this year, I disagreed with most of the social media activity,” the father of two said in 2018. “I took legal steps to stop things which I felt were dangerous to her physical and mental health and to her future. I do not think a 10-year-old girl should be put in those situations and made to drop out of school so that she can make money for other people. Everyone else involved in this situation is motivated by money and the possibility of making money off of my daughter. … I am not fighting about money; I am fighting for my daughter, for her happiness, and her future.”

After the initial report of his daughter’s death hit the headlines, Christoper reportedly declined to comment.