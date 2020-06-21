Best boyfriend ever! Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated girlfriend Camila Morrone‘s 23rd birthday with a star-studded yacht party.

Leo 45, was spotted boarding the 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht with the Mickey and the Bear actress. Camila wore a navy blue dress with a gray sweater and a straw hat for her birthday celebration. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor opted for a more casual look of jeans, a gray zip-up hoodie, Nike slides and a straw cowboy hat.

The guest list was full of the couple’s famous friends. Actress Nina Dobrev, Nina’s boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, and actors Lukas Haas and Kevin Connolly were also in attendance. The stars partied throughout the day as the party started at 11 a.m. and ran until 4:30 p.m., according to Page Six.

Leo and Camila have been dating since December 2017, but they keep their romance very private. It didn’t take long for things to turn serious between the pair. “Camila has turned Leo into a committed man,” a source told Life & Style in December 2018. “Those close to Camila are saying that she and Leo are already talking marriage.”

Through their relationship, the couple has experienced backlash because of their 23-year age gap and the model finally addressed the haters via social media in July 2019.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she said in a series of selfie videos on her Instagram Story. “I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

Camila seems extremely supportive of the Titanic alum. Even though they both walked the 2020 Oscars red carpet solo, she cheered him on while spending time with his parents, dad George DiCaprio and stepmom Peggy Ann Farrar, backstage during the event where Leo was nominated for the best performance by an actor in a leading role.

One month later, when the coronavirus pandemic hit a peak in the United States, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple decided to self-quarantine together. “They’re always together, but like maintaining privacy,” the insider said. “They’re really great for one another and have been enjoying this time together off the grid.”

Scroll through the gallery below for photos from Leonardo and Camila’s yacht party!