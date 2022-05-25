Lauren Swanson has been married to 19 Kids and Counting alum Josiah Duggar for almost four years, but she keeps a low profile despite her husband’s reality TV fame.

TLC fans first met the family in September 2010 when she appeared in an episode of her husband’s family’s reality show. Since then, a lot has changed for the Duggar family. The show ended in 2015 in the wake of Josh Duggar’s sexual abuse scandal, causing TLC to pull the plug after seven years of cataloging the Duggar family’s life.

Following the show’s close, the Georgia native and Josiah moved on to star in the Duggar family spinoff show Counting On, which aired from 2015 to 2020. The series covered big moments in the couple’s relationship from their courtship to their honeymoon to their heartbreaking miscarriage.

Josiah proposed to Lauren on February 24, 2018, at the same place where Lauren’s parents got engaged. The couple tied the knot that June at John Brown University’s Cathedral of the Ozarks. After suffering a tragic miscarriage in October of that year, they welcomed their first child, daughter Bella, in November 2019.

Now with a family of their own, Lauren and Josiah post infrequent updates about their life together on a shared Instagram account. Their latest photo was added in February 2020. In 2021, some fans noticed that the couple seemed to clear their Instagram page, leaving just six pictures up.

In addition to their social media silence, fans have pointed out that Josiah and Lauren rarely appear at family gatherings and did not appear in the Counting On special episode in March 2021 titled A New Life. The couple were not featured in the episode at all except for when Lauren’s name popped up in a family group chat.

However, the family of three did appear in a YouTube video in January 2022 as they attended Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar’s gender reveal party for their first baby.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Lauren Swanson.