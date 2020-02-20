She’s over it. Nipsey Hussle‘s girlfriend, Lauren London, shared a message on February 20 warning people not to mess with her in the wake of rumors she might be dating Diddy.

“Stop f–kin’ playing with me and my name,” Lauren, 35, wrote in a text image she shared to Instagram. “Now let me get back to healing.” The girlfriend of the late rapper captioned the post, “I’m all love and peace but never forget … I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. [About] to drink a green juice to start the day though.” Translation: back off, haters and trolls.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, and Lauren was in a relationship with the entertainer when he died. It’s been almost a year since his death, and it’s likely that she’s feeling a little raw as the one-year anniversary approaches.

The couple was together for five years and shared a son named Kross who was born on August 31, 2016. (Nipsey also had a daughter from a previous relationship named Emani). Lauren was clearly devastated by the loss and posted a heartbreaking message about loving her love via Instagram on April 2.

“I am completely lost I’ve lost my best friend,” she wrote at the time. “My sanctuary. My protector. My soul … I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words.”

For the most part, fans in the comments of Lauren’s February 20 post were completely in support of her defending and standing up for herself. “She said what she said,” one person wrote. Another responded, “Facts!!! [Motherf–ker] not dumb this shouldn’t even have to be said!!! This generation is just whack and [has] no consideration or empathy for real-life moments!!! [People] need to learn how to respect people’s space and grief!!! We love and got [you], sis.”

As for the Diddy rumors, he may have tried to address them in his own Instagram Story the same day Lauren posted her message. He called her his “sister” and shared a photo of the two of them, and there didn’t seem to be anything romantic about it. We guess time will tell.