Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their long-awaited son, Rocky, in November 2023, and Travis’ rocker son Landon Barker revealed why he still hasn’t held his baby brother.

“OK, let me get down deep it into it,” Landon, 20, told ET while on the red carpet at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on Thursday, February 1. “I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one [years old], they’re just so fragile.”

Despite the “Friends With Your EX” artist’s hesitation to embrace his sibling physically, he called Rocky the “most adorable baby ever.”

“It’s been amazing; it’s been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them,” he told the outlet before revealing Rocky “talks a little bit” now.

In the past, the musician admitted he was hoping for a little sister, telling SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio host Jess Lucero shortly after Rocky’s birth, “I wish I was the only Barker boy.”

His sister, Alabama Barker, has shown a different sentiment for their newest sibling, telling E! News at the time that “having another family member is always awesome.”

“And getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!” she added.

The Kardashians star, 44, first revealed she was pregnant in June 2023, months after she stopped doing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. Months later, Kourtney was rushed into emergency fetal surgery in September 2023, where she was hospitalized after doctor’s were able to save the baby’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney shared in an Instagram update following her hospitalization. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kourtney and Travis, 48, finally welcomed their son Rocky on November 1, 2023. The couple spent an extended time at home with their little one, eager to have their privacy as they connected with the infant. However, their other children were reportedly by their side. “The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Rocky’s siblings were “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in May 2022 and the Blink-182 rocker became a stepfather to Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile Travis shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she welcomed in 1999 with ex Oscar De La Hoya.