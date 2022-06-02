Getting candid. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker explained why they “took a big break” from IVF as they continue their journey to have children together.

“Now that we feel really healthy, we are going to try naturally and take a big break from IVF,” Kourtney, 43, explained during the Thursday, June 2, episode of The Kardashians.

The Poosh.com founder and Blink-182 member, 46, made the decision after fans watched the pair struggle with IVF. They participated in an intense Panchakarma cleanse, which had them cut caffeine, alcohol and sugar out of their diets. The pair also gave up sex and working out, while they were required to spend several hours a day at a spa for a week.

Additionally, Kourtney and Travis worked with an Ayurvedic expert during the May 26 episode. According to the mother of three, it was the expert’s job to help them with “reconnecting to [their] wellness.” During the meeting, the expert revealed that there wasn’t “any problem with Travis’ sperm” and asked the couple if their doctors have said the same.

“They said it was grade-A,” Travis joked. Kourtney was then asked about her Thyroid levels. “I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high. … [The doctor] told me that the thing that would help it was drinking his [semen], like, four times a week,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said.

Throughout the first season of the Hulu reality show, Kourtney and Travis have given viewers an inside look at their IVF journey. Before the show’s premiere, a source told Life & Style that they were “looking at IVF” to become pregnant.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” the insider added. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

The latest episode aired just weeks after Kourtney and Travis had a romantic wedding ceremony in Italy on May 23. The newlyweds previously legally tied the knot on May 15, at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.