Firing back. Kylie Jenner shut down claims she “refused” to tag a “Black-owned brand” after a fan blasted her for not giving credit to the designer behind the dress she wore during her desert vacation on Monday, July 6.

The reality star-turned-makeup maven, 22, set the record straight after the social media user alleged she also “limited” her comments over the ordeal.

“OK, this is just a reach,” Kylie replied via Twitter on Tuesday, July 7. “Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. This is completely false. I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

In the snaps, the beauty guru rocks the two-toned limited edition “Raw Edge” frock from Loudbrand Studios with Dior sunglasses, Yeezy slides and gold jewelry.

Amid the controversy, the fashion brand shared several photos of the TV personality modeling the outfit and fans continued to sound off in the comments. “She just tagged you AS SHE SHOULD’VE,” one wrote.

“Let’s please stop the ignorance and sense of entitlement,” another chimed in to defend the E! star. “Kylie is STYLED and likely did not know who the dress came from. She receives payment to tag brands in her posts!”

Despite the drama, the mother of one has clearly been enjoying her fun-filled getaway at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah. She also brought along her daughter, Stormi Webster, to check out the breathtaking sights.

Kylie has been making new memories with her baby girl, and as of late, she is “not worried about” putting a label on her relationship with ex Travis Scott.

“She is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” an insider told Us Weekly on July 2.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be “too complicated” for the proud parents after they decided to “take a break” in October. “They love each other, and they love Stormi,” a source told In Touch exclusively about their family dynamic. “It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

She’s not letting any naysayers disrupt her vacay!