Back together? Kylie Jenner is “not worried about” putting a label on her relationship with ex Travis Scott. The stars have sparked dating rumors in recent months, but a source tells Us Weekly “they’re not putting pressure on the situation” to try and figure out exactly what they’re doing.

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the insider said. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Despite that, the source suspected Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, are heading toward an official reunion “one day.” For now, they’re just focusing on raising their daughter as a family. The exes even celebrated Father’s Day together on June 22. “Happy Father’s Day,” the makeup mogul wrote on her Instagram Story as she shared a series of photos of the “Sicko Mode” rapper enjoying the holiday.

The former couple aren’t just spending major holidays together. They also headed out for what seemed to be a date night earlier in the month. Kylie and Travis were spotted leaving The Nice Guy, a Los Angeles hot spot, early in the hours of the morning on June 14. Despite walking out separately, they got into the same black SUV before heading home.

However, fans are trying not to get their hopes up. After an insider told In Touch in October 2019 that the stars decided to “take a break” and go their separate ways, the parents appeared to be dropping hints that a reunion was coming. Following what seemed to be a brief fling with rapper Drake, Kylie and Travis started flirting on Instagram and hanging out at the same parties.

Mom Kris Jenner even fueled the flames in February when she revealed Stormi’s mom and dad are “together a lot,” though she didn’t clarify if that meant they were actually “together.” The stars looked well on their way to making things official — and then, one month later, nephew Mason Disick spilled the tea when he revealed there was nothing romantic going on behind the scenes.

We’re rooting for a Kylie and Travis reunion, but the couple is not rushing their romance.