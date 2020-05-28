Family first! Kylie Jenner seemingly showed Scott Disick support following his split from Sofia Richie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also extremely close with the 21-year-old model, but it appears she’ll always be Team Scott.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet, 22, shared a photo on her Instagram Story “celebrating” Lord Disick’s 37th birthday on May 27. The pair seemed cozy as they posed together in a backyard together.

The Flip It Like Disick star and daughter of Lionel Richie called it quits after nearly three years together on May 27, In Touch confirmed. The newly single Talentless designer is focusing on his “health and mental state” and “taking care of his personal issues,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. Despite he and Sofia dating “on and off” for years, they’re “not getting back together this time.”

Their breakup came a few weeks after Scott’s short stint at a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues. “[Sofia] realized that Scott needed time to take care of Scott,” the source continued. “She wasn’t oblivious, she knew he had demons, but he’s dealing it with them now and she’s happy about that.”

As for the up-and-coming actress’ relationship with Kylie, 22, hopefully, they’ll be able to remain close. Sofia confessed she was “missing” the billionaire and their pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer with a cute throwback photo on May 20. The ladies haven’t seen each other in months due to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Life of Kylie star has known Sofia since they were teens, but the ladies have become “like sisters” as of late — especially because of her romance with Scott.

“Kylie and Sofia really first bonded over the fact that Kylie doesn’t have many people to confide in. Besides her sisters, that is,” a source told Life & Style in January. “Sofia was always around the family and Kylie always knew she was very trustworthy because she’d never betray Scott — even if they broke up — and spill Kardashian secrets.”

However, the New York native is practically like Kylie’s brother-in-law. He not only dated Kourtney Kardashian on-and-off for nearly a decade, but they share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

It looks like Scott will always have the Kar-Jenners on his side.