Following Scott Disick’s split from Sofia Richie, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star “is taking care of his personal issues,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. The 37-year-old is focusing on his “health and mental state” and “parenting his kids [is] his main priority.”

In Touch confirmed Scott and Sofia, 21, called it quits after three years of dating on Wednesday, May 27. Although the dynamic duo have been “on and off” for years, they’re sadly “not getting back together this time.” Their breakup comes just three weeks after the Talentess founder’s recent rehab stint for emotional issues.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“[Sofia] realized that Scott needed time to take care of Scott,” the source continues. “She wasn’t oblivious, she knew he had demons, but he’s dealing it with them now and she’s happy about that.”

Prior to the reality star’s split from the model, he checked himself into rehab to finally grieve the loss of his parents. His mom, Bonnie Disick died in October 2013 and his dad, Jeffrey Disick died just three months later in January 2014. Scott was taking “time to process his feelings,” but his stay at the medical center was cut short when an employee allegedly violated HIPAA laws and leaked a photo of him seeking treatment at the rehab facility, another source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

“It took a lot for him to go to rehab, and the fact that he was stabbed in the back by them and his information leaked is just a shame,” the insider explained. “He is a good guy just looking for some help.”

While Sofia was a “good influence on him,” their time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic was a big change to their routine. “They’re having dinner together, lunch and breakfast every day. They spend time watching movies together and just talking one-on-one, which is not normal for them,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re definitely not used to spending this much time together without Sofia’s friends or Sofia going back and forth to [dad] Lionel [Richie] or her mom’s house.”

Unfortunately, Scott and Sofia weren’t able to make their relationship last.