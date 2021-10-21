Kylie Jenner’s lavish new playroom for her daughter, Stormi Webster, is in the process of being built, and she gave a firsthand look at the progress so far.

“It is beautiful, baby!” the Kylie Lip Kit founder, 24, said in response to her daughter Stormi, 3, as she gave a panoramic view of the sizable room on Wednesday, October 20. Kylie showed off several arched and circular windows, a wooden ladder and modern touches within the space still being renovated.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“This is gonna be so cool,” the reality star continued while revealing her plans for its aesthetic via her Instagram Stories. “The paint, the little stairs,” she added. “We’re gonna do a slide.”

Kylie’s mini tour of Stormi’s playroom came weeks after a source told Life & Style exclusively that she had “already started designing the nursery” for baby No. 2 and was sparing no expense when it came to the project.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott sometime in February 2022, has been “spending an absolute fortune” on the nursery, added the insider. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Although she has yet to announce the sex of baby No. 2, fans are speculating she already knows and is dropping hints on social media. Kylie fueled rumors she is having a baby boy by posting a video inside one of her luxurious cars on October 20, flaunting her light blue leather seats and matching Nike sneakers, fittingly captioned, “Baby Blues.”

Last month, the future Hulu star also shared a photograph of herself and Stormi dressed in all-blue ensembles to promote her Kylie Baby products, fueling rumors that she and Travis, 30, could be welcoming a son this time around.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

During Kylie’s “73 Questions” segment with Vogue, the cosmetics mogul explained, however, that she and the “Highest in the Room” rapper, 30, “decided to wait” to find out the sex of their second child.

Kylie previously announced that she and the Astroworld performer are expecting their second child on September 7, sharing an intimate video showing her positive pregnancy test and documenting her journey thus far.

Travis and Kylie began dating in 2017 and later welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, on February 1, 2018. After taking a break from their relationship in October 2019, they were both committed to coparenting Stormi and remained cordial exes until deciding to get back together in May 2021.