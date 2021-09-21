Kylie Jenner is all about showing off her bare baby bump this time around, and fans are loving every minute of it.

The beauty mogul and soon-to-be mama of two, 24, put her newfound curves on full display in a new Instagram Stories snap on Tuesday, September 21, showing her clad in a sheer beige crop top, oversized gray jacket and gold statement accessories after taking her maternity style on the town.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie modeled a similar look during her various New York Fashion Week appearances, rocking a tie and crop top, low rise jeans and bright orange trench coat on September 9, as well as a daring see-through lace bodysuit that flaunted her figure during another outing.

Her latest bump-baring pic comes ahead of the launch of her anticipated Kylie Baby collection on September 28, which offers all sorts of products for new moms.

Earlier this month, Kylie confirmed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting baby No. 2 in an emotional video she posted on September 7.

In the clip, Kylie can be seen taking their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with herself and Travis, 30, to an ultrasound appointment before telling grandma Kris Jenner that she will be having another grandchild. Later on, it shows a sweet moment where Stormi is kissing her mom’s growing baby bump.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Inset courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Astroworld rapper and Life of Kylie alum welcomed their first daughter, Stormi, in February 2018, a little more than one year after they started dating in 2017. The couple later split, announcing they were taking a break from their relationship in October 2019. Despite breaking up, they continued to coparent Stormi cordially and rekindled their romance in May 2021.

Travis recently gushed over his daughter in a heartwarming speech during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, giving her a sweet shoutout.

“I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there,” he said while taking the stage to accept his prize for best hip-hop music video. “I love y’all so much,” Travis added. “Couldn’t do it without y’all.”

Kylie has yet to announce her due date for baby No. 2, however, an insider previously told Life & Style that she had already passed “the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” estimating that her due date would be some time in February 2022. She may have a lot to celebrate that month!