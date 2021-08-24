Nesting mode. Kylie Jenner has “been looking after herself” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, is “eating healthy and has cut back on her strenuous exercise routine,” adds the insider. “While Kylie is still investing a lot of time in her business ventures, family comes first.”

According to the source, Kylie is “keeping a low profile” and has been “enjoying nights in” with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. As it stands, the cosmetics mogul and the “Goosebumps” artist, 30, have yet to comment on Kylie’s pregnancy since In Touch confirmed the news on Friday, August 20.

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 before welcoming Stormi in February 2018. In October 2019, the A-list lovebirds announced they were taking a break from their romantic relationship. However, they officially reconciled in May.

The E! alum chose to keep her pregnancy with Stormi, 3, a secret until she gave birth. “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” Kylie recalled to Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special in June. “Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day — I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries.”

Kendall Jenner chimed in during the interview to suggest Kylie hiding her pregnancy was the “greatest decision” she’s ever made. “This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” the supermodel, 25, said. “I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy.”

In addition to resting and spending time with Stormi and Travis, Kylie “has already started designing the nursery,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style, noting that the California native is “spending an absolute fortune” on the room. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”